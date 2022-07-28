Chloe Cherry Talks Her ‘Amazing’ Rise to Fashion at La Detresse’s ‘Summer Trip’ Party

If her Y2K-centric ensembles weren’t indicative enough, Chloe Cherry certainly knows how to make a statement. The “Euphoria” actress celebrated Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein’s new La Detresse collection, “Summer Trip,” at an intimate Dante Seaport cocktail party this summer — and exclusively spoke to FN on-site about her fashion journey.

“I’m so excited,” exclaimed Cherry, also toasting the same-day launch of her Urban Decay Vice Bond lipstick campaign. “I’m so happy. I’m just absolutely just living it up tonight.”

Chloe Cherry attends La Detresse’s Summer Trip celebration at Dante Seaport in New York City on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The evening found Cherry, Timo Weiland, Hadid’s supermodel sister Bella and more mingling and sipping cocktails from Belvedere Vodka, Rosaluna and Martini & Rossi. La Detresse’s new optimism-inspired line was also worn by both Hadids, Perlstein and Hadid’s mother Mary Butler. Cherry herself was so inspired by Hadid that she made a surprise appearance at the event, meeting the designer in a white silk minidress, Air Jordan sneakers and Versace backpack.

“This [was] my first time meting Alana, and I find her brand to be very cool,” gushed Chery. “I really like what she does, and I just really wanted to see her in-person because I thought her brand was so cool.”

Alana and Bella Hadid attend La Detresse’s Summer Trip celebration at Dante Seaport in New York City on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The line’s free-spirited feeling was evident at the party itself, where fashion was truly in the air — and no one seemed more attuned to this than Cherry.

Indeed, the actress has had a runaway — and runway-worthy — year so far. Since making her debut in “Euphoria”‘s second season in January, Cherry’s been swept up by the fashion world, walking in runway shows for LaQuan Smith, Blumarine and GCDS’ Fall 2022 collections. Front-row seats at London Fashion Week, as well as campaigns with Parade and Versace for SSENSE, have followed as well.

Chloe Cherry walks in the Blumarine Fall 2022 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Simona Chioccia / IPA / SplashNews.com

So, what Cherry makes of her newfound it-girl status? She loves it.

“It feels so great, it feels amazing. I’m so, so honored to be welcomed into it,” Cherry proclaimed. “It’s my favorite place that I’ve ever been in my life.”

