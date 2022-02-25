‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Blossoms in Y2K Miniskirt, Sheer Stockings and Pink Flower Pumps for Blumarine’s Fall 2022 Show

Actress Chloe Cherry is making every Fashion Week her runway this season—both metaphorically and literally. Her latest stop? Milan, where she strutted on the runway for Blumarine’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

The “Euphoria” star channeled Y2K aesthetics on the runway, wearing a pale blue leather miniskirt and a matching jacket with large gold zipper accents. Her jacket also included a rolled ribbed collar and cuffs, similar to previous styles from the early 2000’s. The outfit was layered with a low-slung purple leather belt featuring a sparkly “B” buckle. Finishing touches included a pearl choker accented with a large pink flower and thigh-high sheer pink stockings, complete with glittering “Blumarine” lettering at their hems.

Chloe Cherry walks in the Blumarine Fall 2022 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Simona Chioccia / IPA / SplashNews.com

Cherry’s outfit proved Blumarine is leading the charge in the Y2K style movement since Nicola Brognano’s 2019 creative director appointment, with clear references to the era’s pop culture like “Sex and the City” and “Mean Girls.”

Chloe Cherry walks in the Blumarine Fall 2022 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Simona Chioccia / IPA / SplashNews.com

Though Cherry’s no Regina George, her shoes certainly channeled those of an aughts high school queen bee. When it came to footwear, the adult film star’s look was completed with a pair of slick pink pumps. Her style featured light mauve patent leather ankle straps and pointed toes. Ushering in further drama were large pink fabric flowers atop each toe, which cleverly matched Cherry’s choker. The pair gave her look a campy and feminine finish.

A closer look at Cherry’s Blumarine pumps. CREDIT: Simona Chioccia / IPA / SplashNews.com

Pumps like Cherry’s are a bold addition to any shoe wardrobe. Following the high heel renaissance, pointed-toe pairs in neutral leathers and suedes have risen in popularity—though colorful styles are also becoming a top shoe contender, as seen in new releases by Betsey Johnson, Schutz and Jimmy Choo. Aside from Cherry, punchy pumps by Alias Mae, Amina Muaddi and Gianvito Rossi have also been spotted on Rita Ora, Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid in recent weeks.

The style was a unique addition to Cherry’s footwear repertoire, proving a far cry from the sandals she often wears for public events.

Chloe Cherry arrives at the Perfect Magazine party at the Standard Hotel in Kings Cross during London Fashion Week on Feb. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

For footwear, Cherry appears to keep her selections versatile. During recent outings, the star has been spotted in black, sparkly or single-toned sandals with block or stiletto heels from brands like Nodaleto. When off-duty, she mostly wears low-top sneakers by Nike and Converse. Cherry’s become a rising star in the fashion world this year, modeling in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week and attending shows for David Koma, Chet Lo and Supriya LeLe during London Fashion Week.

