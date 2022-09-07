Chlöe Bailey Gleams in Sequins, Cutouts, Sky-High Heels and More for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Fall Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chlöe Bailey is stepping into fall in style, thanks to a starring role in Saks Fifth Avenue’s new campaign.

Chlöe Bailey stars in Saks Fifth Avenue's Fall 2022 campaign.

Another finds Bailey posing in a black cutout turtleneck dress and quilted metallic iridescent cropped motorcycle jacket by Smith, finished with diamond hoop earrings and a pair of crystal-studded heels.

Chlöe Bailey stars in Saks Fifth Avenue's Fall 2022 campaign.

In another shot, Bailey looks upwards in diamond drop earrings and a shimmering lavender Khaite minidress with long sleeves, a draped bodice and see-through texture. Completing her Saks wardrobe in the final photo is a black one-sleeved Monot gown with slick diamond-shaped front cutouts, paired with a diamond choker, bracelet, hoop earrings and a set of block-heeled metallic red platform sandals.

Chlöe Bailey stars in Saks Fifth Avenue's Fall 2022 campaign.

Bailey also took a moment to share her thoughts on personal style and how fashion changes over time.

“I’m still developing my personal style. Every. Single. Day,” Bailey said in a statement. “Fashion’s about evolution and figuring out what makes you feel best in that moment. People can definitely expect evolution from me in the coming years. As I get older, I’m learning to just let the confidence in myself speak for me.”

Chlöe Bailey stars in Saks Fifth Avenue's Fall 2022 campaign.

For a humorous twist, the brand also tapped Bailey to review Fall 2022 runway styles that are now available at Saks on Instagram. The video, where Bailey wears her red campaign outfit, finds her humorously rating ensembles from an array of top brands, including Balenciaga, Burberry, Loewe and Alaïa.

However, this isn’t Bailey’s only bold Saks moment this season. This week, the star will also co-host and perform at a party with Saks CEO Marc Metrick for the retailer, officially kicking off New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2023 season. The Week will find an array of designers and brands presenting their forthcoming collections, including Marni, Fendi, Puma and more.

