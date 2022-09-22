Cher Gives Leggings an Unexpected Twist with A Bra, Ruffled Blazer & Platform Booties at ‘Sidney’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cher took the sky-high route when dressing for the premiere of Apple TV+’s newest drama, “Sidney” — with a surprising outfit to match.

Arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed in a black blazer. Her outwear featured a buttoned front with long sleeves, as well as pointed lapels punctuated with a large flounced ruffle on its right side. Worn over a ribbed black V-neck sweater, Cher gave her outfit an unexpectedly relaxed twist by pairing it with a black bra and matching slim-fitting leggings.

Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Her attire created a monochrome appearance, while also cleverly displaying the nonchalant attitude of wearing visible athleisure and undergarments for an unexpected fashion statement — a styling move seen at Max Mara, Diesel and Tom Ford’s fashion shows during the Spring 2023 runway season so far.

Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing the musical icon’s attire was a long black fabric necklace tied in a bow, as well as layered gold and diamond rings. Punchy pink eyeshadow added a pop of vibrant color to the mix.

When it came to shoes, Cher boosted her height with a pair of towering platform ankle booties. Her matte black style appeared to feature suede uppers with folded front accents mimicking vintage loafers. Rounded toes, thick platform soles and block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the set, which created a head-to-toe monochrome look. Cher’s footwear brought a whimsical finish to her dynamic outfit, proving that even undergarments and athleisure have a place on the red carpet when paired with an equally bold shoe.

Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cher’s shoe style is chameleonic, ranging from casual to the ultra-glamorous. The “Believe” singer frequently wears black leather and suede boots in a range of heights and silhouettes, from ankle-length to over-the-knee. In the past, she’s also worn wedges and platform-soled slingback pumps when on the red carpet, as well as off-duty. Cher has also dipped her toes into the world of fashion collaborations in recent months, starring in Ugg’s Spring 2022 campaign and launching a Pride Month capsule collection with Versace.

