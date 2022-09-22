×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cher Gives Leggings an Unexpected Twist with A Bra, Ruffled Blazer & Platform Booties at ‘Sidney’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
CHER-3
Cher’s On Stage Style Through the Years
Cher’s On Stage Style Through the Years
Cher’s On Stage Style Through the Years
Cher’s On Stage Style Through the Years
View Gallery 34 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cher took the sky-high route when dressing for the premiere of Apple TV+’s newest drama, “Sidney” — with a surprising outfit to match.

Arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed in a black blazer. Her outwear featured a buttoned front with long sleeves, as well as pointed lapels punctuated with a large flounced ruffle on its right side. Worn over a ribbed black V-neck sweater, Cher gave her outfit an unexpectedly relaxed twist by pairing it with a black bra and matching slim-fitting leggings.

Cher, platform boots, booties, black boots, suede boots, block heel boots, heeled boots, Sidney, Apple TV+, premiere, red carpet
Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2022.
CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Her attire created a monochrome appearance, while also cleverly displaying the nonchalant attitude of wearing visible athleisure and undergarments for an unexpected fashion statement — a styling move seen at Max Mara, Diesel and Tom Ford’s fashion shows during the Spring 2023 runway season so far.

Related

Keke Palmer Kicks Off The Fall Season In Orange Hoodie, Sheer Ruffled Skirt & Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms

Kate Beckinsale Twirls On A Table in Towering Platforms For A Graphic Summer Statement

Kaley Cuoco Poses in a Gold Sequin Suit & Manolo Blahnik Heels With Pete Davidson in Sweatpants & Sneakers at 'Meet Cute' Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing the musical icon’s attire was a long black fabric necklace tied in a bow, as well as layered gold and diamond rings. Punchy pink eyeshadow added a pop of vibrant color to the mix.

When it came to shoes, Cher boosted her height with a pair of towering platform ankle booties. Her matte black style appeared to feature suede uppers with folded front accents mimicking vintage loafers. Rounded toes, thick platform soles and block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the set, which created a head-to-toe monochrome look. Cher’s footwear brought a whimsical finish to her dynamic outfit, proving that even undergarments and athleisure have a place on the red carpet when paired with an equally bold shoe.

Cher, platform boots, booties, black boots, suede boots, block heel boots, heeled boots, Sidney, Apple TV+, premiere, red carpet
Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2022.
CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cher, platform boots, booties, black boots, suede boots, block heel boots, heeled boots, Sidney, Apple TV+, premiere, red carpet
Cher attends the premiere of Apple TV +’s “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, 2022.
CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cher’s shoe style is chameleonic, ranging from casual to the ultra-glamorous. The “Believe” singer frequently wears black leather and suede boots in a range of heights and silhouettes, from ankle-length to over-the-knee. In the past, she’s also worn wedges and platform-soled slingback pumps when on the red carpet, as well as off-duty. Cher has also dipped her toes into the world of fashion collaborations in recent months, starring in Ugg’s Spring 2022 campaign and launching a Pride Month capsule collection with Versace.

PHOTOS: Discover Cher’s performance style over the years.

Boost your next outfit with platform boots.

boots, platform boots, booties, suede boots, black booties, round toed booties, block heel booties
Jessica Simpson’s Selmie boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Selmie boots, $129.

boots, platform boots, booties, suede boots, black booties, round toed booties, block heel booties, patchwork booties, leather booties
Vince Camuto’s Gilisama boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

To Buy: Vince Camuto Gilisama boots, $179.

Marc Fisher boots, platform boots, booties, suede boots, black booties, round toed booties, block heel booties
Marc Fisher’s Caled boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Caled boots, $199.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad