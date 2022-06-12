Charlize Theron Goes Back to Basics in Leather Pumps and New Black Hair at CTAOP 2022 Summer Block Party

Charlize Theron elevated wardrobe staples on the red carpet for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP)’s 2022 Summer Block Party on Saturday.

The annual event, held at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, raises awareness for Theron’s namesake organization, which combats HIV/AIDS in youth in Africa. This year’s occasion featured a “Jurassic World: Dominion” screening, as well as a Wyclef Jean performance and a star-studded guest list including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lauren Conrad and Jordana Brewster.

Theron arrived on the red carpet in a nonchalant ensemble, featuring a white button-down shirt with cuffed sleeves. Giving the business-worthy top a casual spin was a set of classic blue jeans. The essential pieces gained a chic finish from a quilted black leather Dior clutch. The “Monster” star’s outfit was further elevated with sleek silver Tiffany & Co. jewelry — specifically, the brand’s Tiffany HardWear earrings, bracelets and necklace composed of ovular graduated links, as well as HardWear and Tiffany T1 rings.

The actress also took the opportunity to debut a new hairstyle, swapping her signature platinum blonde locks for a jet-black color. (Theron is in the midst of filming the sequel to her action flick “The Old Guard.”)

Charlize Theron arrives at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) 2022 Summer Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The Oscar-winner, who also serves as a UN Messenger of Peace, boosted her ensemble with another classic wardrobe staple: black pumps. Her leather pair included closed toes in a faintly squared shape. Completing the pair were thin stiletto heels, which totaled at least 4 inches to create a sleek height boost.

Heels like the “Atomic Blonde” star’s are regarded as a classic pair, due to their versatile hue and pointed silhouette that sharpens any outfit. Pairs in leather and suede with stiletto heels are the most popular, seen in current pairs by Ted Baker, Stuart Weitzman and Sam Edelman. In addition to Theron, stars including Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Benson and Adriana Lima have slipped into similarly sharp Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Sarah Flint pumps in recent weeks.

For footwear, Theron often goes sharp. The “Mad Max” star regularly slips on pointed-toe and slingback pumps by Dior, Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands for the red carpet — as well as unexpected choices like studded Givenchy oxfords. When off-duty, Theron regularly wears leather boots, slides and crisp sneakers by Saint Laurent, Prada, Adidas and Isabel Marant. Her casual rotation also features numerous Birkenstocks; in addition to the classic Arizona style, Theron regularly wears the brand’s collaborative pairs with Rick Owens and Proenza Schouler as well. The actress is a mainstay in the fashion sphere, having been the face of Dior’s J’Adore fragrance since 1999 and starring in campaigns for Breitling.

Discover Theron’s style evolution on the red carpet in the gallery.