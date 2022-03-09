Charli D’Amelio is Totally 2000s in Silky Shirt, Sheer Stockings and Chunky Platform Boots

Charli D’Amelio’s most recent look brought out her love of Y2K style.

The TikTok star posed in an Instagram photo set, wearing an oversized white shirt with a silky texture and sharp collar. Beneath the button-up style was a pair of sheer black stockings, layered underneath as a dress. D’Amelio’s ensemble was reminiscent of the edgy side of ’90s and early 2000’s fashion, complete with skinny sunglasses, a thin Prada shoulder bag and hair tied back in a tight bun. Her ensemble was finished with silver Prada logo earrings.

“You got games on your phone?” D’Amelio captioned the post, referencing a viral 2016 meme.

When it came to footwear, the 17-year-old cemented her look in a sky-high pair of platform boots by Naked Wolfe. Her ’90s-inspired Spice Black Stretch style featured rounded toes, as well as knee-high uppers and silver wolf head-shaped accents on their counters. Their most daring features, however, were chunky platform soles and 5.11 inch-high heels that elevated her look with an instant height boost—plus a futuristic edge. Her shoes—which have also been worn by Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian in recent weeks—retail for $350 on Nakedwolfe.com.

Naked Wolfe's Spice Black Stretch boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Naked Wolfe

Platform boots are a top trend this winter, with thick-soled styles like D’Amelio’s adding a height and comfort boost. Towering pairs with block heels or ridged soles give most ensembles an added edge, as well. In addition to the influencer, stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo and Nicola Peltz have also worn Valentino, GCDS and Versace platform boots in recent weeks. D’Amelio’s no stranger to platforms, wearing the same Naked Wolfe pair earlier this year.

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

