Charli D’Amelio Shines in Silk Dress and Metallic Sandals at ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala

Charli D’Amelio brought futuristic edge to Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. The influencer attended the event with its honoree stars, including Kacey Musgraves, Kerry Washington and Amal Clooney.

The TikTok star posed on the red carpet in a yellow silk dress by Prada. The piece featured a sleeveless sheath silhouette, complete with a sharp hemline and long back sash. The ensemble also gained a modern appearance by a letter-less rendering of Prada’s iconic triangle logo. D’Amelio’s look was finished with the brand’s silver logo drop earrings, as well as a knotted updo and sparkly silver clutch.

Charli D’Amelio attends the Time Women of the Year Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

For footwear, the 17-year-old finished her look with a pair of metallic platform sandals. The star’s style featured shiny silver uppers, as well as curved toe straps and thin ankle straps. Her pair also included platform soles, and—though they weren’t visible—likely a set of stiletto or block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. Her shoes added a modern twist on the classic style and gave her look a burst of sleek elegance.

Related Isla Fisher is Silky Smooth in Maxi Dress and Hidden Heels at 'Time' Women of the Year Gala Kerry Washington Gets Slick in Sleeveless Jacket and Hidden Heels at 'Time' Women of the Year Gala Kacey Musgraves Blooms in Plunging Pink Floral Dress, Pumps and Shiny Gloves at 'Time' Women of the Year Gala

A closer look at D’Amelio’s sandals. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

The Time Women of the Year Gala spotlights female leaders in the fields of business, entertainment and more who are championing inclusivity and equitability. This year’s list of honorees included Amal Clooney, Kerry Washington, MJ Rodriguez, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Adena Friedman, Amanda Nguyen, Jennie Joseph, Sherrilyn Ifill, Tracy Chou and Zahra Joya.

Click through the gallery for D’Amelio’s boldest looks over the years.