Charli D’Amelio Preps for “Dancing with the Stars” in Leggings, Face Shield and Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli D’Amelio arrived to rehearsal for “Dancing with the Stars” in sporty style. The online personality has been reported to be part of the cast competing in the reality competition show’s upcoming 31st season.

The TikTok influencer arrived on set in a pink graphic hoodie, printed with red graphics including lettering stating “Wear What You Want.” Covering her face was a reflective black face shield for added sun protection. D’Amelio also wore slim-fitting black leggings and ribbed white socks for a sporty and relaxed ensemble, and completed her outfit with an olive green nylon tote bag and black backpack.

Charli D’Amelio arrives at the “Dancing with the Stars” studio in Los Angeles for rehearsals on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “StarDog and TurboCat” actress opted for a set of Puma’s Mayze sneakers to complete her rehearsal outfit. Her $90 style featured leather uppers with perforated sides, padded tongues and a lace-up silhouette. Gold “Puma” side logos, as well as 1.5-inch rubber platform soles, finished the set with a walkable height boost.

Related Walt 'Clyde' Frazier on 40 Years With Puma, His Love of Motown and Why LaMelo Ball Is the Next NBA Star to Watch Winnie Harlow Models in Sleek Workout Set for Puma's New 'Forever Luxe' Collection Puma Adds Iridescent Accents to LaMelo Ball's Next MB.01 Colorway

A closer look at D’Amelio’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Puma’s Mayze sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Sneakers like D’Amelio’s are a year-round trend due to their ease and versatility. Monochrome styles with suede, canvas and leather uppers, as well as thin or platform soles, are especially popular during the summer months, like new pairs by Cariuma, Veja and Superga. Aside from the influencer, stars like Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Katie Holmes have also laced into Nike, Naked Wolfe and Chloé sneakers in recent weeks.

Charli D’Amelio arrives at the “Dancing with the Stars” studio in Los Angeles for rehearsals on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

Click through the gallery for D’Amelio’s boldest looks over the years.