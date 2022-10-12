Charli D’Amelio Shines as Marge Simpson in Green Dress & Red Tap Shoes on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Charli D’Amelio fully embodied Marge Simpson for “Dancing with the Stars” last night. On the show’s Disney+ night-themed episode, the influencer and dance partner Mark Ballas dressed up as Simpson and her husband, Homer, from the “Simpsons” cartoons for the occasion.

Onstage, the TikTok influencer performed a jazz set to the cartoon’s theme song in head-to-toe yellow body makeup, as well as a seemingly strapless green dress — directly mimicking Marge’s iconic appearance — with a sparkly bodice and knee-length skirt. Adding to her look’s cartoon homage were yellow straps that blended in with her makeup, as well as a round red beaded necklace and towering blue wig.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas compete on “Dancing with the Stars” on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: ABC/Christopher Willard

When it came to footwear, the “StarDog and TurboCat” actress opted for a set of red shoes to finish her outfit. However, replacing Marge’s red flats and high heels was a set of similarly tone tap shoes, featuring leather uppers with rounded toes. A lace-up silhouette and flat soles finished the pair, providing D’Amelio added ease when dancing with Ballas onstage.

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions, as well as Puma sneakers. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

