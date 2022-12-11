Charli D’Amelio Sparkles for the Holidays in Bodycon Dress and Kurt Geiger Platform Pumps

Charli D’Amelio brought a sleek take to holiday style over the weekend — with sharp heels, to boot.

The TikTok influencer posed in front of a light-covered Christmas tree at home on Saturday, wearing a sleek bodycon dress. As seen on Instagram, D’Amelio’s midi-length style included a sleeveless silhouette and cutout back, crafted from sparkly silver-tinted fabric. Thin gold chain drop earrings and a red lip simply completed her ensemble.

“love,” D’Amelio simply captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, the Prada Linen Rossa campaign star tapped into this season’s sky-high platform trend. D’Amelio’s shoes of choice hailed from Kurt Geiger, featuring a set of the label’s black leather $195 Shoreditch Platform Court pumps — also worn by Lily Collins in Paris this week, as well. The glossy style featured thick soles with pointed toes, accentuated by closed counters and thin ankle straps for additional security. Thin 5-inch heels completed the pair with a height-boosting finish, giving D’Amelio a sharp boost during the festive occasion.

Kurt Geiger’s Shoreditch Platform Court pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

