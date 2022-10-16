Charli D’Amelio Laces into Converse Platform Sneakers with Leggings for “Dancing with the Stars” Rehearsal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli D’Amelio braved the rain to rehearse for the latest “Dancing with the Stars” in comfortable style. The online personality is currently in the reality competition show’s cast for its 31st season, which includes Selma Blair, Trevor Donovan and Jordin Sparks.

The TikTok influencer arrived on set wearing black leggings and an oversized black hoodie, with lettering reading “I Love You.” Paired with the set was a white T-shirt, as well as ribbed white socks and an olive green tote bag. D’Amelio also carried Lululemon’s $98 Everyday backpack, a dark blue nylon model with zipped pockets and interior compartments.

Charli D’Amelio arrives to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ rehearsal on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Charli D’Amelio arrives to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ rehearsal on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, the Prada Linen Rossa campaign star laced into a set of Converse’s Chuck Taylor platform sneakers. D’Amelio’s $75 All Star Lift style featured black canvas uppers with the brand’s signature circular star logo, as well as white laces. Thick white rubber platform soles with the style’s signature black piping finished the set, creating a height-boosting finish that remained comfortable and easy to walk in.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Converse’s All Star Lift sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Sneakers like D’Amelio’s are a year-round trend due to their ease and versatility. Monochrome styles with suede, canvas and leather uppers, as well as thin or platform soles, are especially popular during the summer months, like new pairs by Cariuma, Veja and Superga. Aside from the influencer, stars like Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Katie Holmes have also laced into Nike, Naked Wolfe and Chloé sneakers in recent weeks.

Charli D’Amelio arrives to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ rehearsal on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

