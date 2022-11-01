Natasha Lyonne to Host the 2022 CFDA Awards With Star-Studded Lineup of Presenters Featuring Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper and More

The 2022 CFDA Awards are less than a week away — and now, the annual event has found its celebrity host.

The Awards, which honor the top figures in the American fashion industry, has tapped actress Natasha Lyonne — of “Russian Doll” and “Orange is the New Black” fame, among others — as its host for this year’s ceremony. Taking place on Nov. 7, the evening will find a variety of stars including Law Roach, Patti Wilson, Lenny Kravitz and more honored for their contributions to the fashion industry at large.

It’s also notably the first event designer Thom Browne will be attending for the CFDA following his Oct. 11 announcement as the organization’s new chairman, starting in 2023.

This year’s event also recognizes and awards a range of designers across the menswear, womenswear, accessory and emerging designer categories, as well; brands in this year’s nominee pool include Amiri, Thom Browne, Bach Mai and Luar. Joining them will be a group of celebrity presenters for each trophy, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer and Kerry Washington, as well as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Below, discover the full list of nominees for this year’s CFDA Awards, which will take place in New York City on Nov. 7.

Nominees:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Catherine Holstein (Khaite)

Christopher John Rogers

Gabriela Hearst

LaQuan Smith

Peter Do

Nominees: American Menswear Designer of the Year

Emily Bode Aujla (Bode)

Jerry Lorenzo (Fear of God)

Mike Amiri (Amiri)

Thom Browne (Thom Browne New York)

Willy Chavarria

Nominees: American Emerging Designer of the Year

Bach Mai

Carly Mark (Puppets and Puppets)

Colm Dillane (KidSuper)

Elena Velez

Lauren Harwell Godfrey (Harwell Godfrey)

Nominees: American Accessory Designer of the Year

Aurora James (Brother Vellies)

Brandon Blackwood

Raul Lopez (Luar)

Stuart Vevers (Coach)

Telfar Clemens (Telfar)

The occasion also finds an array of established names in the industry earning awards for their various achievements, from styling to design and fashion inspiration. Most notably, the late Virgil Abloh will be honored with the Board of Trustee’s Award, while Kim Kardashian — as well as Jens and Emma Grede — will be bestowed with the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for shapewear brand Skims.

Winners:

Board of Trustee’s Award — Virgil Abloh

Fashion Icon — Lenny Kravitz

Positive Social Influence Award — Slaysians: Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William

Founder’s Award — Andrew Bolton

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award — Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark (Chrome Hearts)

Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard — Patti Wilson

Stylist Award – Law Roach

Environmental Sustainability Award — The United Nations

Special Anniversary Award — Jeffrey Banks

Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion — Skims (Kim Kardashian, Jens and Emma Grede)

