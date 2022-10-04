Cate Blanchett Serves Drama in Flounced Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels at the 2022 New York Film Festival

Cate Blanchett brought classic flair to the red carpet at the 2022 New York Film Festival. The actress was present during the tour for her upcoming psychological drama film “Tár,” where she portrays a German chief orchestra conductor in a scandal.

Blanchett posed in a sweeping black jumpsuit from Proenza Schouler. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, her ensemble featured a slim-fitting silhouette with flared legs, as well as sweeping sleeves trimmed with white-rimmed flounced ruffles. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble was complete with a sparkling green, brown, and black cocktail ring, as well as diamond drop earrings.

Cate Blanchett attends the “Tár” red carpet event at at Alice Tully Hall in New York City during the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 3, 2022 CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC

When it came to footwear, the “Elizabeth” star’s shoes of choice weren’t visible beneath her jumpsuit’s long hems. However, it appeared her footwear featured a pointed-toe silhouette with black silk or satin uppers. Given the star’s longtime style streak on the red carpet, it’s likely they consisted of pointed-toe pumps or mules in a similar hue as her gown.

Todd Field, Nina Hoss and Cate Blanchett attend the “Tár” red carpet event at at Alice Tully Hall in New York City during the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 3, 2022 CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC

The 2022 New York Film Festival celebrates 32 of the year’s most anticipated upcoming films, as well as panels with their stars and creators. This year’s event features screenings and premieres of numerous films, including “Tár,” “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” “After Sun,” “Bones and All” and “Triangle of Sadness.” The event also finds numerous stars at its red carpet and afterparties, including Cate Blanchett, Shawn Mendes, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig and Joe Alwyn.