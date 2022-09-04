×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cate Blanchett Re-Wears Leather Pants and Sharp Boots to Receive the Silver Medallion at Telluride Film Festival 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
CATE
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore
Cate Blanchett
Alessandra Ambrosio
View Gallery 24 Images

Cate Blanchett accepted the Silver Medallion Award in truly humorous fashion — with sharp style, to boot — at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival. Alongside Blanchett, Mark Cousins and Sarah Polley also received Awards for their contributions to cinema.

The “Tár” star posed after receiving her silver medal with the necklace itself hanging on a chain, which Blanchett held in her mouth. However, the accessory wasn’t out of place within her edgy equestrian-esque outfit: a set of black leather pants and low-cut button-up blouse. Completing her outfit was a black suede blazer, featuring pointed lapels and side pockets lined with round silver studs for a grungy, bohemian finish.

Related

Cate Blanchett Blossoms in Floral Schiaparelli Jumpsuit & Peep-Toe Platforms at The 79th Venice International Film Festival 

Cate Blanchett Tries Her Hand At Classic Power Suiting and Pointed Pumps While Heading to the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Cate Blanchett Layers Maroon Power Suit With Turtleneck & Chunky Loafers While Out In New York City

Cate Blanchett, boots, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots, Telluride Film Festival, Colorado, film festival, leather pants, studded jacket
Cate Blanchett receives the Silver Medallion Award at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado on Sept. 3, 2022.
CREDIT:  Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Blanchett opted for a sharp pair of black leather boots, which featured a calf-high silhouette. The streamlining pair was complete with 3-4-inch block heels, adding a height boost to her outfit. Along with Blanchett’s pants, her boots were the same style she wore the day before at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, also with a sleek take on suiting: a striped brown blazer, V-neck T-shirt and layered gold pendant necklaces.

Cate Blanchett, boots, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots, Telluride Film Festival, Colorado, film festival, leather pants, studded jacket
A closer look at Blanchett’s boots.
CREDIT:  Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett, boots, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots, Venice Film Festival, Italy, film festival, leather pants, striped jacket
Cate Blanchett leaves the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 2, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The 2022 Telluride Film Festival, held in Telluride, Colorado, previews upcoming films and celebrates the accomplishments of the cinema industry. Running from September 2 to 5, the event features an array of film screenings and panel discussions; this year’s event includes “Bones and All,” “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” “Women Talking” and “Bardo.” The festival also honors a group of artists each year for their cinematic contributions with the Silver Medallion Awards, whose 2022 recipients are Cate Blanchett, Mark Cousins and Sarah Polley.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad