Cat Deeley Swaps Striking Blue Zara Dress & Heels After ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ for Sweatpants & Sneakers

Cat Deeley is proving sharp style moments can happen behind the scenes — and even where athleisure is involved.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” judge shared a look at her wardrobe behind the scenes on Instagram, posing at Fox’s studios in a bold blue Zara dress with flared sleeves. The extravagant number, which she wore on the show’s Wednesday episode, featured short sleeves composed of wide panels on each side. Finishing the punchy piece was a front bodice slit, pleating, large bow tie and miniskirt. A set of XIVKarats diamond and deep red stone earrings, floral hair tie, and a set of metallic gold Vince Camuto sandals with stiletto heels finished her ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Deeley opted to swap her heels for a decidedly comfier shoe — a pair of monochrome white sneakers — in a humorous Instagram video. The former MTV UK presenter’s leather pair included a lace-up high-top silhouette with large tongues and flat soles. Deeley also boosted the pair with a more casual outfit, as well: pale pink sweatpants and a matching hoodie. Her outfit was shown while she lounged on her dressing room couch.

“The best feeling in the world… alright well it’s certainly up there,” she captioned the clever video.

Indeed, though she effortlessly swapped heels for sneakers, Deeley’s affinity for the silhouette has been renowned for decades. The star is known for her love of sleek footwear both on and off-duty, including pointed ankle boots, strappy sandals and sharp pumps by Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been spotted in leather, suede and studded boots in heels and flat silhouettes when off-duty. In the fashion world, Deeley has a positive presence from her friendships with designers like Matthew Williamson, as well as being a front-row fixture for brands including Burberry, Monique Lhuillier and Julien Macdonald over the years.

