Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway

Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim.

Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric lines, studded with sparkling crystals.

Cassie walks in The Blonds’ Spring 2023 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for The Blonds

Completing Cassie’s look were stacked gold bangles, rings and swinging tassel earrings, seen in motion when she led the show’s finale hand-in-hand with Saucy Santana.

The “Me & U” singer’s footwear was equally bold: a set of dark denim Christian Louboutin boots, one of the designer’s custom pairs for the show. The matching over-the-knee pair featured pointed toes and an over-the-knee silhouette, creating a cutout effect. Thin stiletto heels and glossy red soles finished the set, which gained an added edge from geometric lines of small gold and silver spikes.

Cassie and Saucy Santana walk in The Blonds’ Spring 2023 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show highlighted dynamic Y2K glamour, inspired by the designer couple’s meeting on the New York nightclub scene in 2000. Emphasizing going-out styles, the collection was filled with low-rise denim, motorcycle jackets, slick jumpsuits and a range of dresses covered in gold chains, studs, crystals and chain-link prints. Rounding out the line were custom Louboutin boots in matching textures and prints, ranging from block-heeled platform boots to soaring stiletto pumps. As the close to New York Fashion Week, the event was also notably star-studded; Coi Leray, Nikita Dragun and Gigi Gorgeous also walked in the show alongside Cassie and Santana, viewed from the front row by Daphne Guinness, Susanne Bartsch, Countess Luann and Brian Atwood.

