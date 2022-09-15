×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds’ NYFW Runway

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
CASSIE-2
Bar Refaeli
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Haley Kalil
Scarlet Envy
View Gallery 13 Images

Cassie stepped out for a star-making appearance at The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. However, the singer wasn’t in the front row — instead, she walked the runway to viral acclaim.

Strutting to her own 2006 song “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie posed in a dark blue denim bodysuit with a corseted bodice. Designed by Philippe and David Blond, the daring piece featured a cinched structured waistline and flared leg openings accented with delicate white stitching. Giving the garment a heavy dose of the duo’s signature glamour were metallic gold twisted and curb chains arranged in geometric lines, studded with sparkling crystals.

Cassie, The Blonds, Blonds, Philippe Blond, David Blond, New York Fashion Week, NYFW, Christian Louboutin, boots, denim boots, studded boots, heeled boots, fashion show, runway
Cassie walks in The Blonds’ Spring 2023 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for The Blonds

Completing Cassie’s look were stacked gold bangles, rings and swinging tassel earrings, seen in motion when she led the show’s finale hand-in-hand with Saucy Santana.

Related

Why Puma's 'Futrograde' NYFW Show Was Just as Much About Positivity as it Was Fashion

Lourdes Leon Channels Pamela Anderson in a Sparkling Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tom Ford's NYFW Show with Madonna

Madonna Shows Off New Copper Hair In Lacy Top & All-Black Outfit at Tom Ford's NYFW Show with Daughter Lourdes Leon

The “Me & U” singer’s footwear was equally bold: a set of dark denim Christian Louboutin boots, one of the designer’s custom pairs for the show. The matching over-the-knee pair featured pointed toes and an over-the-knee silhouette, creating a cutout effect. Thin stiletto heels and glossy red soles finished the set, which gained an added edge from geometric lines of small gold and silver spikes.

Cassie, The Blonds, Blonds, Philippe Blond, David Blond, New York Fashion Week, NYFW, Christian Louboutin, boots, denim boots, studded boots, heeled boots, fashion show, runway
Cassie and Saucy Santana walk in The Blonds’ Spring 2023 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The Blonds’ Spring 2023 show highlighted dynamic Y2K glamour, inspired by the designer couple’s meeting on the New York nightclub scene in 2000. Emphasizing going-out styles, the collection was filled with low-rise denim, motorcycle jackets, slick jumpsuits and a range of dresses covered in gold chains, studs, crystals and chain-link prints. Rounding out the line were custom Louboutin boots in matching textures and prints, ranging from block-heeled platform boots to soaring stiletto pumps. As the close to New York Fashion Week, the event was also notably star-studded; Coi Leray, Nikita Dragun and Gigi Gorgeous also walked in the show alongside Cassie and Santana, viewed from the front row by Daphne Guinness, Susanne Bartsch, Countess Luann and Brian Atwood.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrities at New York Fashion Week in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad