Carrie Underwood Sparkles in Glittering Sheer Gown for Barbara Mandrell’s Grand Ole Opry 50th Anniversary Performance

Carrie Underwood performed in elegantly glamorous style in Nashville while celebrating musician Barbara Mandrell’s 50th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In addition to Underwood, singers CeCe Winans, Linda Davis and Suzy Bogguss performed Mandrell’s hit songs in a tribute to the star, who retired in 1997.

For her cover of Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” the Grammy Award-winning star performed in a sweeping sheer gown. Her gold-toned piece featured a sheer draped bodice with one shoulder strap and one off-the-shoulder sleeve, as well as a flowing skirt. Giving the piece added glamour was an allover sprinkling of gold glitter, as well as round crystal post earrings.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage to celebrate Barbara Mandrell’s 50th Anniversary as an Opry Member at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on July 30, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Underwood’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, the “Denim and Rhinestones” musician likely wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps or boots accented with similar gold tones, glitter or crystals to match her gown — similarly to her past performance ensembles. The styles often streamline Underwood’s outfits, while remaining statement-making to create a bold onstage moment.

For footwear, Underwood stays glamorous and bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s red carpet looks usually include platform sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Agnes Bethel, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when off-duty, the star wears comfy sneakers and ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, DKNY and R13. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t exclusive to wearing bold shoes, either; the star has launched her own line of Calia by Carrie Underwood athletic apparel, and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years.

