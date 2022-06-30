Cardi B Muses on Getting Surgery & Teases New Song in Crop Top, Patchwork Jeans & Denim Heels

Cardi B is speaking out ahead of her new song’s release. The star, who’s collaborated on the single “Hot S–t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk, is preparing for its release on Friday.

On Wednesday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician took to Instagram Stories to further spread the news — and in a statement-making outfit, to boot. For the occasion, she donned a pair of Doublet dark blue jeans with layered lighter blue panels atop it, featuring details like raw edges, lettering, distressing and even leopard prints. The bold bottoms were paired with a light blue cropped T-shirt, featuring a central graphic of a ’90s mobile phone. Adding to her ensemble’s edge was a swirling metallic green necklace, ombre gold, green and purple Chanel bucket bag, purple sunglasses and layered Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets.

Cardi B leaves her house on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Cardi B

“Are y’all ready for Friday? she stated in the video, shown leaving her house. “Tomorrow at midnight. Are y’all ready? Is you ready?”

Cardi B’s footwear of choice for the occasion appeared to be a set of heeled denim shoes, likely boots or a pair of pumps. The pointed-toe style featured light blue uppers, coordinating with the lighter tones in her jeans. Though the pair’s heels weren’t fully visible in the clip, it’s likely Cardi B’s set included stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height.

Later on, the “Money” singer snapped selfie videos on Stories while sipping on a frappuccino and musing on surgery ahead of her song’s release.

“It’s giving this filter. This filter with the outfit is a vibe.” she said while recording with a photographic camera filter. “I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f-ck out and do my f-cking surgery. I’m over it. Me and surgery goes together bad. Real bad, we go together real bad, bitch.”

The denim heels aren’t Cardi’s only bold footwear to-date. For the “Hot S–t” single cover, released on Monday, the singer also wore a pair of silver metal pumps with platform soles, wraparound metal straps and extended wooden heels totaling at least 8 inches in height. Finishing her daring ensemble was a silver breastplate bra and gold wraparound sunglasses.

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipper her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

