Cardi B Revamps Double Denim in Shredded Bodycon Dress and Sky-High Louboutins After Super Bowl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B took the “Canadian tuxedo” to new heights at the Super Bowl.

While having the sporting event with Offset, the “Bodak Yellow” singer stepped out in a sleek bodycon midi dress. However, the slim-fitting piece was crafted from blue denim, featuring a halter-neck silhouette and front cutouts—creating an instantly early 2000s moment. The ensemble also featured distressing on its front, revamping the style with a bold texture. Cardi B kept her accessories neutral, only wearing a tan quilted shoulder bag.

Cardi B and Offset leave the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the “Up” rapper’s midi dress was paired with Christian Louboutin pumps. However, the pair wasn’t your typical pump—the style featured uppers crafted from dark blue denim. It also featured triangular pointed toes and thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, in addition to its denim composition. The casual material created a streamlined look when paired with Cardi’s dress, and proved that monochrome styling doesn’t just relate to colors—but textures as well.

Cardi B and Offset leave the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Cardi B’s Louboutins. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps have re-emerged as a go-to shoe this season, due to their ability to streamline any ensemble. With triangular toes and stiletto heels, pairs add a sharp spin on outfits ranging from dresses to denim. In addition to Cardi B, stars like Nicki Minaj, Paris Hilton and Kate Middleton have worn sharp heels by Valentino, Tom Ford and Gianvito Rossi in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B’s rotation is as bold as her wardrobe. The “Press” rapper’s go-to styles are her self-coined “bloody shoes,” AKA Louboutin heels—most frequently, the designer’s So Kate pointed-toe pumps. However, she’s also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipper her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

