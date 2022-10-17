Cara Delevingne Sharpens Up in Ruched Cutout Minidress & Laced Gucci Pumps for Fremantle in France

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cara Delevingne returned to the red carpet to celebrate talent agency Fremantle on Monday night.

Arriving on the red carpet in Cannes for the occasion, held during MIPCOM 2022, the FN cover star posed in a ruched black jersey minidress by Saint Laurent. Her draped $3,690 viscose style gained an added edge from a bodycon fit, as well as a sweetheart neckline and two diamond-shaped bodice cutouts. Elevating the sleek dress was a thin gold lariat necklace, providing a metallic glint to the minimalist ensemble.

Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle photocall during MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne attends the Fremantle photocall during MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Delevingne’s shoes were equally sleek: a pair of black pointed-toe Gucci pumps. Her $990 style featured glossy patent leather uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. Giving the set a slick finish were thick ankle cuff straps cinched with thin laces, giving them a bondage-esque appearance. The “Paper Towns” actress’ style was complete with thin metallic gold heels, likely totaling 4 inches in height. The set provided a versatile finish to Delevingne’s ensemble while retaining its own edgy update to a closet staple.

A closer look at Delevingne’s Gucci pumps. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Gucci’s patent pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Delevingne’s shoe style is slick and bold. On the red carpet, the “Suicide Squad” star often wears color-coordinated and embellished pumps, sandals and platforms by Schutz, Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in combat boots and sneakers by RTA, Dior and Puma. Delevingne has served as a model, jewelry and beauty ambassador for Dior since 2019, as well as an ambassador for Puma since 2016.

