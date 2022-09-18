Candice Swanepoel Mixes Prints in Striped Bikini Top and Tie-Dye Sarong in Miami Beach

Candice Swanepoel took Miami by storm while enjoying a day on the beach this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel hit the sand in a bikini top from her own brand, Tropic of C. The star’s brown, orange and white-striped $85 C bralette featured a scoop neckline and thin upper straps. Paired with this was a wrapped sarong miniskirt, covered in a red and green tie-dye print. Finishing Swanepoel’s ensemble was a woven straw tote bag, black Dior sunglasses, green pendant necklace and gold drop earrings.

Candice Swanepoel relaxes at the beach in Miami Beach on Sept. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Swanepoel’s footwear was not visible. However, it’s likely the Versace muse wore a set of slip-on or thong sandals or slides, as many often do to the beach. However, this wasn’t Swanepoel’s only sharp style moment this month; during New York Fashion Week, the model attended the Daily Front Row’s 2022 Fashion Media Awards in a cutout David Koma minidress and glossy leather pointed-toe boots.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Candice Swanepoel attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row ) CREDIT: Courtesy of The Daily Front Row

Swanepoel’s footwear styles are often slick and bold. On the red carpet, the model often slips into metallic, printed and sparkly heeled sandals, platforms and pumps from a range of luxury brands, including Jimmy Choo, Femme LA and Alexandre Birman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in ankle-wrapped stiletto sandals, though she’s been spotted in Dr. Martens sandals, Scarosso boots and Ugg mules as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Swaenpoel and more stars at the Venice Film Festival over the years in the gallery.