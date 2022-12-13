×
Queen Consort Camilla Pairs Suede Boots With Sharp Navy Coat To Visit London Charity

By Aaron Royce
Queen Consort Camilla visited the charity Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood, London this morning. The royal learned about the organization’s efforts to develop a female-only provision for the homeless.

During the occasion, Camilla wore a dark navy wool coat with a velvet buttoned front. The knee-length piece was layered atop a ruffle-trimmed white blouse, and paired with pearl drop earrings.

Camilla, Queen Consort visits the Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood in London on Dec. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, giving her a subtle height boost that was easy to wear throughout the outdoor event.

A closer look at the Queen Consort’s boots.
CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla, Queen Consort visits the Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood in London on Dec. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

