Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland

Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit.

While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire at Station Square, the Victoria & Albert Halls in Ballater, Scotland on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla opted for pumps from one of her go-to brands, Sole Bliss. Her $249 Sydney style featured black suede uppers with 1.25-inch block heels and pointed toes. Her style also included cushioned soles, bunion beds and a soft leather lining for additional comfort.

A closer look at Camilla’s heels. CREDIT: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sole Bliss’ Sydney pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sole Bliss

Sole Bliss has been a popular brand for Camilla over the years due to its range of low-heeled pumps in black, navy and nude hues; in fact, she owns at least 11 pairs in her wardrobe. The British label is known for its comfort-focused cushioned styles, which include leather-lined uppers and elastic stretch panels designed to combat joint pain — making them comfortable for anyone to wear throughout the day. The queen is estimated to have worn the label’s Valencia pump at least 80 times, according to a brand statement; she also frequently wears its pointed-toe Kitty pumps, as well.

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

