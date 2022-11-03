Queen Consort Camilla Slips On Low-Heeled Pumps With King Charles III in London

Queen Consort Camilla continued bringing her comfort-focused shoe style to royal visits this week.

While in London with King Charles III to visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibit at the storied Victoria and Albert Museum, the Queen Consort wore a black cropped blazer over a matching knee-length dress and a white flounce-collared blouse. Adding to her ensemble’s winter-ready state were black tights.

Completing the royal’s attire was a red poppy pin — historically a symbol of remembrance and hope for the future — as well as a diamond brooch, pearl drop earrings and two delicate gold bracelets.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibition at The Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla opted for a set of low-heeled black pumps. Her style included leather uppers with closed counters and lightly rounded toes. Short thick heels totaling 1-2 inches in height finished the set, providing a subtle height boost that could be worn throughout the day.

A closer look at Camilla’s pumps. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

Comfort is key for the queen’s shoe style. In fact, one of her go-to brands, Sole Bliss, has proven a favorite for the royal over the years; she owns at least 11 pairs in her wardrobe, primarily in neutral hues with low heels. The label emphasizes relaxation and ease with its cushioned soles, hidden elastic paneling and bunion beds for enhanced foot comfort throughout the day — all present in the styles Camilla has frequently worn, including its Valencia, Kitty and Sydney pumps.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibition at The Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

