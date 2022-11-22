Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week.

Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth II, a past wedding gift from King George VI in 1947. Camilla also wore the set’s matching tiara and bracelet, which Elizabeth commissioned in 1963. A blue sash and a jewel-lined brooch finished her ensemble.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on Nov. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla’s shoes were not visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely she donned a set of low-heeled pumps for the occasion, featuring closed toes in a matching or complementary dark hue.

(Left to right) Catherine, Princess of Wales, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

