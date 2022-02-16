×
Camila Mendes Strikes a Pose in Sparkly Dress & Sleek Sandals at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

By Aaron Royce
Camila Mendes struck a pose while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held in Terminal 5 last night, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more.

While making an entrance at the event, the “Riverdale” star posed in an outfit from Kors’ Spring 2022 collection. The actress wore a black midi dress with a thin belted silhouette and allover sequins. The glamorous number was layered beneath a black coat, which featured pointed lapels and double-breasted round silver buttons. Mendes’ look was complete with stud earrings.

Camila Mendes, Michael Kors, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, sandals, black sandals, heeled sandals, strappy sandals
Camila Mendes arrives at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Mendes opted for a pair of classic strappy sandals. Her style featured thin black ankle and toe straps, creating a minimalist effect. Though her heels weren’t visible, Mendes’ pair likely featured stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. The pair created a streamlined, monochrome effect within her look.

Camila Mendes, Michael Kors, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, sandals, black sandals, heeled sandals, strappy sandals
A closer look at Mendes’ sandals.
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Sky-high sandals have been making a comeback. Styles with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their supportive ankle straps and comfort compared to thinner-soled styles. Giuseppe Zanotti, Steve Madden and Versace heels have also been worn by Tessa Thompson, Vanessa Hudgens and Charli D’Amelio in recent weeks.

Camila Mendes, Michael Kors, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, sandals, black sandals, heeled sandals, strappy sandals
Camila Mendes arrives at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Mendes often wears comfy low-top Fendi, Converse and Adidas sneakers, as well as Ugg boots. Her off-duty style also includes sandals by Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and Lisa Says Gah. On the red carpet, however, she typically opts for colorful and metallic platform sandals by Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Ferragamo, among other top brands.

Discover Michel Kors’ Spring 2022 collection in the gallery.

