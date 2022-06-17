Busy Philipps Celebrates Prom in Printed Kimono and Platform Heels for Alice + Olivia’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Busy Philipps went bright for Alice + Olivia’s “A + O Prom” 20th anniversary celebration, supporting designer Stacey Bendet in style.

While hitting the rainbow floral step-and-repeat, the “Cougar Town” star posed in a punchy Alice + Olivia outfit. Her ensemble featured a flowing maxi-length belted kimono and wide-legged pants in a swirling blue and orange print, layered over an orange tank top for a playful monochrome moment. Philipps’ outfit, among other pieces from the brand’s Summer 2022 collection, can be found on Alice + Olivia’s website.

Busy Philipps attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Adding a clever finish to Philipps’ outfit was a clutch designed to look like Charlotte Brontë’s “Jane Eyre,” plus large blue beaded hoop earrings and layers of multicolored beads and gold pendant necklaces. The star also opted for a set of summer-ready platform heels, featuring a cork base with thick block heels. The pair was complete with brown upper straps for added security, bringing the star’s ensemble a neutral base with a bohemian height boost.

The “This Will Only Hurt a Little” author was among other stars, including Nicky Hilton, Zac Posen and Fern Mallis, to share her support and admiration for Bendet’s fashion career. Philipps fondly recalled her own favorite Alice + Olivia moment for the occasion, exclusively with Footwear News.

“Honestly, I wore a version of the dress that Stacey’s wearing tonight; mine wasn’t as sparkly,” Philipps recalls of a rainbow tiered gown she wore to a Los Angeles charity event. “People still say to me, ‘You know what I loved? When you wore that rainbow dress.’ Her stuff is so fun and iconic. That’s been my favorite Alice + Olivia moment for myself, personally.”

Stacey Bendet attends Alice + Olivia’s 20th anniversary celebration at The Close East Lawn in New York City on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The sentiment was mutual for others, including influencer Caroline Vazzana — who attributes Bendet’s success to her originality and self-worth.

“Stacey is an original, and an icon,” gushed Vazzana, in a vibrant bandeau top and feathered maxi skirt from Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2020 collection, while chatting with FN. “In this industry, there’s so many influencers, there’s so many designers, there’s so many people. When you can look at something and be like, ‘Oh, that’s an Alice + Olivia piece,’ I think that is what has been her longevity. She’s so recognizable and identifiable, and doesn’t try to change herself to be like everybody else.”

Alice + Olivia celebrated its 20th anniversary with an “A + O Prom”-themed party on The Close East Lawn in New York City. The event included performances by DJ Kiss and Gracie Abrams, as well as numerous photo activations, a Polaroid station and customizable hoodies. The occasion’s star-studded guest list also featured Nicky Hilton, Busy Phillips, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Lea Michele, AnnaLynne McCord and more. The event was further marked by designer Stacey Bendet receiving a Mayoral Proclamation by the City of New York from Eric Adams, deeming June 15 as Alice + Olivia Day.

