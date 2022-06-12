Bryce Dallas Howard Boosts Belted Black Dress with Platforms at CTAOP 2022 Summer Block Party

Bryce Dallas Howard made a sharp statement at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) 2022 Summer Block Party this Saturday.

The annual event, held at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, raises awareness for Theron’s namesake organization, which combats HIV/AIDS in youth in Africa. This year’s occasion featured a screening of Howard’s new film, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” plus a Wyclef Jean performance and a star-studded guest list including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Lauren Conrad and Jordana Brewster.

For the occasion, Howard hit the red carpet in a flowing black dress. Her midi-length number featured a deep neckline with whimsical puffed sleeves. Adding a further contemporary air to the piece was a black leather belt with a thin shiny buckle, which further cinched Howard’s outfit. The actress’ ensemble was complete with gold statement earrings, as well as a metallic gold bangle and wristwatch.

Howard’s outfit continued her sharp style streak from doing recent press for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” where she’s worn similarly elegant dresses and gowns from Alex Perry, Self-Portrait, Pamella Roland and Valentino.

Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) 2022 Summer Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles on June 11, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the Nine Muses Entertainment founder opted for a set of platform heels. Her style featured black leather uppers with a peep-toe silhouette and thin buckled ankle straps. The styled gained a further boost from thick platform soles, as well as allover diamond quilting. Though the heels weren’t visible, it’s likely they took the form of a block, stiletto or wedge totaling 4-5 inches in height.

A closer look at Howard’s platforms. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Platform heels like Howard’s are a top trend within the current high heel renaissance, due to their supportive elements and height-raising heels. Pairs with stiletto or block heels have proven especially popular, like new styles from Larroude, Loeffler Randall and Schutz. Aside from Howard, stars like Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez have also strapped into sleek Miu Miu, Chloé and Tom Ford platforms in recent weeks as well.

Where fashion is concerned, Howard is an advocate for sustainable shopping and size inclusivity, often wearing outfits styled and purchased herself on the red carpet. For footwear, her formal outfits frequently include neutral, sparkly and colorful platform and strappy sandals and pumps from top brands, including Jimmy Choo, Brian Atwood, Prada, Stuart Weitzman and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she can be seen in lace-up boots and low-top sneakers from casual brands, including Keds.

Discover more stars in platform heels at the Met Gala in the gallery.