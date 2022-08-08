Britney Spears Twirls in Spiked 5-Inch Wedge Heels & Swirling Floral Dress

Britney Spears proved her penchant for giving feminine aesthetics an edge, as seen in her latest Instagram.

In a new Reel on Instagram on Sunday, Spears twirled and posed in a golden yellow midi dress. The cap-sleeved style featured a wrap silhouette with a ruffled hem and a plunging neckline. Giving the dress a summer-worthy spin was an allover white floral print. The Grammy Award-winning singer completed her ensemble with a delicate gold pendant necklace.

“No music??? Why is silence so loud??? So loud you could almost cut it!!!” Spears captioned the photo.

When it came to shoes, the Billboard Music Award-winning musician paired her summer-worthy outfit with a set of slip-on wedges by Amaranti. Her pair featured towering triangular cork soles that totaled at least 5 inches in height. The style was complete with wide brown leather straps coated in gold studs shaped like triangular spikes. These specific wedges have been a longtime part of Spears’ summer rotation since she first wore them in 2014.

Spears also wore the daring shoes with white shorts and a lacy Alice + Olivia crop top this weekend in a now-deleted Instagram post, where she role-played as a character from Arkansas she called “Suzie May.” However, she’s posted many outfits in slick heels this year — including a red chainmail-accented minidress with brown pumps, another go-to style in her wardrobe.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

