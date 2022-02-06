Britney Spears Breaks a Sweat in Ruffled Crop Top, Short Shorts & Breathable Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her passion for fitness and dance—even when on vacation.

The “Till the World Ends” singer shared an Instagram video from Maui, where she worked up a sweat in the gym in a ruffled yellow crop top. The bold number featured thin spaghetti straps and a large ruffle detail, paired with black athletic short shorts. Spears’ workout ensemble was finished with several beaded bracelets and a ponytail, holding up her recently dyed purple hair.

“So I was a little too excited for my trip to Maui !!!! I might have over done it a bit …. I mean I was extremely excited to be there !!!!” Spears exclaimed in the caption. “Honestly after being that sick before I have the need to survive in a different way !!!! Being present in the utmost way!!!!!”

While working out, the “Glory” musician wore a pair of gray athletic sneakers. The style featured laced mesh uppers, as well as white outsoles with pink accents. The pair cemented Spears’ passion for movement and sport, as well as providing a lightweight shoe ideal for stretching, workouts and any activity in-between. Spears even wore the style while breaking a sweat while dancing, proving athletic sneakers are a perfect match for any high-intensity activity.

Related Britney Spears Works Up a Sweat in Vibrant Yellow Sports Bra, Short Shorts and Gray Sneakers Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers Golden Goose Goes Tropical With New Miami Vibes Collection

Athletic sneakers like Spears’ are ideal for casual looks or workout ensembles. Pairs often feature thick rubber outsoles with textured soles for added traction, plus lightweight mesh uppers for easy wear. In addition to the “Crossroads” actress, stars like Mila Kunis, Karlie Kloss and Kylie Jenner have also worn sporty gray sneakers by Puma, Adidas and Under Armour in recent weeks.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments in the gallery.

Give your next look a sporty boost with athletic sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Sky Waveknit sneakers, $95 (was $160).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: On Cloudterry sneakers, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: New Balance Unisex 57/40 sneakers, $110.