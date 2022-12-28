Britney Spears Dances in Crystal Pumps for Wedding Throwback Video with Sam Asghari

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears’ wedding nuptials to Sam Asghari spawned numerous statement outfits — and not just the bride’s custom Atelier Versace wedding gown, as seen in a new Instagram video from the viral event.

During the occasion’s reception, where Spears partied with stars including Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore, the “Toxic” singer donned several bold ensembles. One of them was a black Versace blazer dress — layered over a sparkling thong — earning luxe flair from the brand’s gold Medusa buttons and sparkling Greca trim. Spears shared a closer look at the outfit in a new Instagram Reel, where she danced with Asghari to Prince’s 1986 song “Kiss.”

“I mean I haven’t held a mic in 7 years so that sassy girl dancing lit up the room for them with the CHEMISTRY!!!” Spears captioned the video. “Anyways this is me before the dance floor was full!!! KISS BY PRINCE !!! I’m gonna show you what IT’S ALL ABOUT — THE KISS!!!”

However, giving the piece a dynamic boost — and cementing Spears’ penchant for a bold style statement — was a sparkling set of pumps. Her style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thin 4-inch stiletto heels, which appeared to be covered in light-catching crystals for a glitzy moment. Spears later opted to go barefoot on the dance floor, though she did wear a range of glamorous heels at her wedding — including white pumps with her custom Versace wedding gown, and the same crystal pumps with a red fringed minidress while sharing a kiss with Madonna.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

