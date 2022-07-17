×
Britney Spears Embraces Nature in Hot Pink Tank Top, Running Shorts and Mesh Sneakers With Husband Sam Asghari

By Aaron Royce
Britney Spears professed her love for nature in sporty style this week — along with husband Sam Asghari — after taking an oceanside hike.

The “Till the World Ends” singer shared a new Instagram Reel on Saturday, posing with Asghari atop a wooden platform on a hill overlooking the ocean. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink tank top over a white bikini top and navy running shorts, as well as a white sweatshirt knotted around her waist. The pair gained an eclectic edge from Spears’ choices of accessories: a choker necklace with a carved oval pendant, aviator sunglasses and knit blue and red armbands. Asghari popped in similarly bright style, wearing a blue and black printed tank top by Versace.

“Power of nature & My hubby,” Spears captioned the video, which has already gained 4 million views.

For footwear, the “Glory” musician‘s shoes were perfectly practical for an afternoon hike: a set of athletic sneakers. Layered over white socks, Spears’ pair appeared to feature gray mesh uppers, complete with white eyelets and midsoles. Giving the pair a boost of color was a set of neon pink laces, which coordinated with Spears’ top and gave her style a whimsical touch.

This isn’t the first instance Spears has taken to Instagram to share a sweet couples moment with Asghari. Early this month, Spears posted another viral Instagram Reel where she danced and playfully removed Asghari’s sunglasses on a boat. Fittingly, the star wore large sunglasses and a bright turquoise bikini with a black leopard print, complete with a choker and beaded necklace.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments in the gallery.

