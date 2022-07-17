Britney Spears Embraces Nature in Hot Pink Tank Top, Running Shorts and Mesh Sneakers With Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears professed her love for nature in sporty style this week — along with husband Sam Asghari — after taking an oceanside hike.

The “Till the World Ends” singer shared a new Instagram Reel on Saturday, posing with Asghari atop a wooden platform on a hill overlooking the ocean. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink tank top over a white bikini top and navy running shorts, as well as a white sweatshirt knotted around her waist. The pair gained an eclectic edge from Spears’ choices of accessories: a choker necklace with a carved oval pendant, aviator sunglasses and knit blue and red armbands. Asghari popped in similarly bright style, wearing a blue and black printed tank top by Versace.

“Power of nature & My hubby,” Spears captioned the video, which has already gained 4 million views.

For footwear, the “Glory” musician‘s shoes were perfectly practical for an afternoon hike: a set of athletic sneakers. Layered over white socks, Spears’ pair appeared to feature gray mesh uppers, complete with white eyelets and midsoles. Giving the pair a boost of color was a set of neon pink laces, which coordinated with Spears’ top and gave her style a whimsical touch.

This isn’t the first instance Spears has taken to Instagram to share a sweet couples moment with Asghari. Early this month, Spears posted another viral Instagram Reel where she danced and playfully removed Asghari’s sunglasses on a boat. Fittingly, the star wore large sunglasses and a bright turquoise bikini with a black leopard print, complete with a choker and beaded necklace.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

