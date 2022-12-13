Britney Spears Pops in Red Boots With Crop Top & Miniskirt While En Route to New York City

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears is traveling to New York City in vibrant style this week.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Instagram Reel where she posed aboard a private jet with husband Sam Asghari. For the occasion, Spears donned a white crop top with a high neckline and long puffed sleeves. A gray plaid miniskirt finished her attire, briefly layered with a white coat trimmed with black piping. Spear’s travel outfit was complete with delicate pearl drop earrings.

“New York City here I come !!! How about them apples???” Spears captioned her post, complete with apple emojis.

When it came to shoes, Spears slipped into a pair of bright red Impo boots. Her now sold-out Obia style included a knee-high silhouette with stretchy scarlet uppers, rounded toes and thin platform soles. The set also featured 4-inch block heels for an elevated height boost, cinched with round silver buckles on each side. The style brought Spears’ travel outfit a vibrant pop of color while remaining festive for the holiday season.

Though the singer’s boots are now sold out, nearly identical styles of Impo’s Ovidia boots retail for $75 — on sale from $102 — at DSW.

Impo’s Obia boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

