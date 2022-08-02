Britney Spears Sees Red in Spliced Chainmail Bodycon Dress & Her Go-To Heels

Britney Spears packed a fashionable punch in her latest.

In a new Reel on Instagram, Spears posed at home in a glitzy bodycon minidress. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s bright red style featured long sleeves and pointed shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline and thigh-high front slit. Giving the daring piece a gleaming edge were rosy gold chainmail panels across each opening, emphasizing their lining while adding a dash of edgy glamour. Completing Spears’ outfit were thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a chain necklace accented with her frequently worn oval pendant charm.

“Red,” Spears aptly captioned the photo, along with several red rose emojis.

When it came to footwear, the Billboard Music Award-winning musician paired her daring dress with one of her top shoe styles: brown pointed-toe pumps. In this instance, her pair included smooth leather uppers with triangular toes and thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The set gave her dress a clean base, while remaining sharp and versatile for pairing with a range of outfits.

This wasn’t Spears’ first instance in the style, either; they’re one of her most-worn, as seen in Instagram Reels where she wears them with outfits ranging from flowing dresses to bright bikinis.

Pumps like Spears’ are a go-to style within the current high heel resurgence, due to their ability to sharpen any outfit. Pairs with neutral leather and suede uppers are the most popular from their versatility, seen in new styles by Dee Ocleppo, Jimmy Choo and Rag & Co.. The classic silhouette has also undergone numerous advancements recent years. 7 or 9’s summer collection features a variety of pairs in black, brown and white hues, ranging from stiletto-heeled slingbacks to chic low block-heeled styles — all complete with cushioned foam insoles for added ease. AGL has also revamped styles with TPU soles and finishes ranging from soft suede to glossy leather, as seen in pairs including its Beatrice, Ide and Isolde pumps.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

