Britney Spears Teases New Music in Red-Hot Cutout Bodysuit and Soaring Platform Heels

Leave it to Britney Spears to tease new music in the most daring way possible.

The “Glory” musician shared a new Instagram Reels video featuring her legendary dance moves. While twirling, strutting and flipping her hair to her 2004 song “Get Naked,” Spears wore a risqué re bodysuit with a plunging neckline. The style included thin side, top and bodice straps, creating a sleek cutout effect. Spears completed her look—filmed prior to dying her hair purple—with a beaded bracelet and high ponytail.

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple… This is a tease of what’s to come!!!!! My song ‘Get Naked’!!!” Spears captioned the video, teasing that a new project is on its way. “Hope you guys are having a great day!!!!! Pss No hair and make up!!! Just PLAYING around folks!!!!”

For footwear, Spears donned similarly slick heels. The “Blackout” musician’s sandals featured thick platform soles and several thick buckles straps. Appearing to feature leather uppers, the pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The footwear added to the risky nature of Spears’ ensemble, while affirming that if anyone can bust a move in towering heels, it’s her.

Platform heels like Spears’ have soared—literally—in popularity since last year, due to the resurgence of live events and a desire to dress up. Most pairs include strappy silhouettes atop block or stiletto heels, with thick platform soles for added balance. Aside from Spears, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae have strapped into towering Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals in recent weeks. Soaring heels are one of Spears’ signatures, like the bold pumps she can be seen wearing at home.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

