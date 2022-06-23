Britney Spears Debuts New House in Chic Bikini for Water Sliding With Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share another bold bikini moment — fresh from her new house, with a pool to match. The appearance is the star’s first OOTD post since her wedding earlier this month to Sam Asghari.

The “Till the World Ends” singer shared a series of Instagram photos from home, posing in a bright bikini with a light blue top and yellow bottoms. Each featured fuchsia lining and matching strings, given a summer-worthy twist with a white striped print. Completing the musician’s ensemble was a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses — plus an attitude of gratitude. She also shared a humorous video of Asghari diving into the pool.

“I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak…life is good!!!” Spears shared in the caption, along with anecdotes on her positive shock at her home, dogs, kids and love for her new pool — which includes a slide she’s frequently used.

Though the “Glory” musician‘s shoes weren’t visible, she likely went barefoot while in the pool. However, Spears potentially wore thong sandals or wedges while on land, which she’s previously donned in warmer weather. The star has also opted to wear bikinis in her past viral dancing videos as well, even sharing them to empower others — and pairing her swimwear with pointed-toe pumps for a sharp style statement.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

