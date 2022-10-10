Britney Spears Boosts Red Cutout Crop Top & Bodycon Skirt with White Boots in Mexico

Britney Spears took a punchy approach to vacation dressing while in Mexico this weekend.

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared her latest snapshots from vacation in a photo dump on Instagram, including a display of beaded bracelets and photos of her leading against a balcony and driving a car. In one of the most memorable, she struts down the street in a bright red crop top with a thin halter-strap neck, creating a cutout silhouette. Paired with a matching miniskirt, her ensemble is finished with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, gold earrings and a silver watch — plus a red and white string bracelet.

When it came to footwear, Spears completed her red outfit with a set of pointed-toe boots. The white pair appeared to feature knee-high leather uppers with triangular toes. Though the style’s heels were not visible, they were likely completed with 3-4-inch stiletto or block heels — two common shapes for similar pairs on the market, seen in new collections by Jeffrey Campbell, Paris Texas and Jessica Simpson.

Spears’ bright red moment follows her latest vacation video, where she paired the same skinny jeans and sandals with two different floral crop tops. The moment was decidedly a lesson in capsule wardrobe packing — as well as the power of versatile separates.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

