Britney Spears Dances for the Holidays in Tulle-Trimmed Minidress & Slick Pumps

Britney Spears brought a sleek take to formal style while spreading holiday cheer at home.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Instagram Reel, dancing to her “favorite Christmas song” — “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber. Her attire for the occasion featured a black minidress, which included a plunging neckline lined in sparkling mesh. The attire featured dramatic off-the-shoulder tulle sleeves, as well as a layered hem lined in sparkling crystals. A thin bracelet finished her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Spears finished her attire with a set of sharp pumps. Her style included leather uppers in a jet-black hue, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height finished the pair, giving Spears a sharp height boost and adding an equally bold finish to her ensemble.

This wasn’t Spears’ only foray in sharp heels, either. Earlier this month, she shared a series of Instagram Reels in a pair of black short-shorts and white Free People crop top, completed with white knee-high wedge-heeled boots.

Related Florence Pugh Pops in White-Hot Sheer Gown and Platform Pumps at Governors Awards 2022 Lori Harvey Takes NYC in Red Rosette Cutout Dress & Crystal Bow Heels Britney Spears Vibrantly Dances in '90s-Approved Yellow Plunging Mini Dress & Versatile Heels

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

PHOTOS: Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.