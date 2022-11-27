Britney Spears Poses in Her Great-Grandmother’s Veil and Lacy Nightgowns with Sharp Pumps

Britney Spears took her penchant for lace to new heights this week.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Instagram Reel where she posed in an array of romantic nightgowns with a thin gold necklace. Among the assortment was a pale pink silk piece, featuring a deep neckline and lace trim. A second gown included a silky skirt, complemented by a nearly sheer bodice crafted from olive green lace. However, Spears also gave her video a vintage spin by briefly donning a long lace-trimmed veil — revealed in the caption to have belonged to her great-grandmother.

When it came to footwear, Spears appeared to finish her attire with a set of sharp pumps. Her style included suede uppers in a deep black hue, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Though the pair’s heels weren’t fully visible, they featured a thin stiletto heel totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set is a go-to shoe for Spears while at home, as seen in an Instagram post last week where she wore the same pink nightgown.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

