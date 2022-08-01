Britney Spears Delivers Another ‘Fashion Forward’ Modeling Show in Buckled Boho Boots & More in Pre-Wedding Video

Britney Spears posed for the cameras at home in bohemian style — specifically, for her beloved viral “fashion show” videos.

Sharing two throwback videos in a new clip posted to Instagram, the “Oops…I Did It Again” musician posed in a pair of wide-legged gray suit trousers with a lacy white puff-sleeved crop top. Accessorizing her look was a set of gold hoop earrings, a wide-brimmed woven hat and two white beaded bracelets — plus a swirling black and white vintage pendant, one of her go-to jewelry pieces, which she hung on a thin chain. The same necklace, earrings and one bracelet were paired with her equally breezy second outfit: a red off-the-shoulder dress, featuring an allover white floral print and knee-length skirt with a high slit.

“I told ya there’s a lot of fashion forward I did before I got hitched…coming your way,” Spears captioned the video, teasing more fashion content in the future.

For footwear, the “Glory” musician grounded both outfits with the same set of black boots. The tall, calf-high style appeared to include black leather uppers with rounded toes and thick soles. Completing the pair were upper side buckles, as well as stretchy side panels. The set added an equestrian edge to each of Spears’ outfits, while remaining versatile on their own.

Spears has become known for her viral runway-style outfit videos on Instagram in recent years. The star’s worn an array of ensembles in these social media clips, ranging from minidresses to short shorts — often pairs with brown pointed-toe pumps. Recently, she also shared a video in the aforementioned pumps and a collared polka-dot dress, as well.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

