Britney Spears Romantically Teases ‘Hold Me Closer’ in Slit Dress and Brown Leather Pumps

Britney Spears’ musical return is here!

The singer is toasting the release of her first song since leaving her widely publicized conservatorship in 2021: “Hold Me Closer,” a duet track with Elton John — in fact, a remastered mix of his 1992 song “The One” and 1971 song “Tiny Dancer” — which drops on Friday.

To celebrate the song’s upcoming launch with a new post on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer posed in a blue and white gingham-printed dress on Wednesday afternoon. Her midi-length style featured rounded sleeves, one shrugged off her shoulder, with a low sweetheart neckline. Completing the piece was a side slit, which Spears pulled up to create a thigh-high silhouette. Her ensemble was finished with a delicate pendant necklace.

“Trying on clothes today…my new dress!!!,” Spears captioned the photo. “I hope you guys like my new song.”

When it came to shoes, the “Womanizer” singer stuck to one of her go-to styles: a set of brown pointed-toe pumps. This particular pair featured dark-toned leather uppers, complete with the silhouette’s standard triangular toes. Finishing the neutral pair were 3-4-inch stiletto heels, adding a sharp finish to Spears’ outfit. Similar pairs have become constants in Spears’ wardrobe, hailing from Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden.

Earlier in the day, Spears initially teased a clip of the song’s audio on Instagram, complete with a photo of streets festooned with Union Jack flags by photographer Liam Pearson — likely referencing John’s British heritage.

“Maybe we should have Tea Time!!! Oh and let’s invite Queen Elizabeth too!!!” Spears mused in the caption, thanking John in the process. “Since most say they are honored TO KNOW ME SO WELL and only want happiness for me … you can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play. Thank you for your gen[e]rosity and just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song!!! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song!!! Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind!!! I am so grateful!!!”

