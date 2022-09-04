Britney Spears Celebrates ‘Hold Me Closer’ Success in Denim Short-Shorts and Sharp Pumps

Britney Spears created a new runway video while toasting the success of her new song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.” The celebrated pop song, a remastered mix of John’s 1992 song “The One” and 1971 song “Tiny Dancer,” is notably Spears’ first new track in six years — and since leaving her widely publicized conservatorship in 2021.

The Grammy Award-winning singer twirled in a new video shared on Instagram, set to the tune of “Tiny Dancer.” For the occasion, she wore a pair of distressed blue denim short shorts, paired with a long-sleeved green crop top. The floral piece added a dose of bohemian whimsy to Spears’ look, which as finished with a delicate gold necklace. In other segments of the video, Spears also inserted slips of her dancing in a black fedora and cutout briefs.

“GEEEZ see it hits me later … the fact that I’m doing a song with Elton .. makes me wanna freaking cry … he’s me and my mother’s favorite musician,” Spears shared in the caption. “Wow wow, what an honor to be with such gifted hands!!! WE ALREADY KNOW!!!”

When it came to shoes, the “Womanizer” singer returned to one of her go-to shoe styles: brown pointed-toe pumps. Her pair featured leather uppers and the silhouette’s standard triangular toes. Finishing the neutral pair were 3-4-inch stiletto heels, adding a sharp finish to Spears’ outfit. Similar pairs have become constants in Spears’ wardrobe, hailing from Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden.

However, this wasn’t Spears’ only sleek shoe moment as of late. Last week, the musician slipped into studded Amaranti wedges with black lingerie and a sheer striped minidress on Instagram, posing and twirling while flipping her hair.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.