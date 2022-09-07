Britney Spears Twirls in Crop Top, Choker and No-Show Socks with a PJ Twist

Britney Spears gave her viral at-home dancing videos a comfortable spin, thanks to cozy socks and pajamas.

While dancing to Otis Redding’s song “My Lover’s Prayer,” Spears twirled in a white crop top. Featuring lightly flounced off-the-shoulder sleeves, the top provided a sleek competent to the second part of Spears’ outfit: a set of striped pink pajama briefs with rolled hems and a folded waistline. The Grammy Award-winning singer gave her look a nostalgic ’90s spin with a thin white beaded choker necklace, accented by a delicate gold charm.

“Good morning,” Spears briefly captained the photo, along with a red rose and Irish flag emojis.

Though Spears did not wear shoes while dancing, what was visible were black no-show socks. The minimalist style featured full coverage along Spears’ toes, while their counters remained pulled down to allow for greater movement. It’s likely the set was worn with low-top sneakers, flats or loafers — three of the most popular shoe styles they’re often paired with.

Choker necklaces like Spears’ have also proven to be a top accessory trend this summer, thanks to a widespread love in fashion of ’90s nostalgia. Similar pieces with pearls, crystals and gems have been on the rise — either to make a statement by themselves or with layered strands — from numerous brands, including Dannijo, Amber Sceats and Kenneth Jay Lane. Missoma‘s new collection features an array of delicate chokers and chains accented with beads, pearls and enamel-lined crystals. Meanwhile, Nadri has gone the delicate route, spotlighting silver and gold chains punctuated with sparkling baguette, round and floral-shaped crystals in its autumn collection.

Though Spears left her shoes behind in her latest dance video, she’s shared an array of sharp shoe moments on social media recently. In fact, this week the “Womanizer” star posed in a set of her go-to brown leather pumps while celebrating the success of her new song with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.”

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.