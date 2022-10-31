Britney Spears Dances in Bikini Bottoms & Micro-Miniskirt with Boots in the Gym

Britney Spears brought her everyday style to the dance studio this week.

The Grammy Award-winning singer twirled and danced in her home gym on Sunday, as seen in her latest Instagram Reel. The clip finds the singer busting numerous moves to Michael Jackson’s “Who Is It,” wearing an off-the-shoulder red crop top. Paired with the piece is a white and black plaid low-rise miniskirt with a side slit, allowing for greater movement. Later in the video, Spears also swapped the skirt for a set of yellow bikini bottoms.

“Me playing with Michael today !!! The song is ‘WHO IS IT’ ???” Spears captioned her photo.

When it came to footwear, Spears completed her dance ensemble with a set of knee-high boots. Her brown pair appeared to feature rounded toes and leather uppers, as well as darker block heels totaling 2-3 inches in height — allowing for a subtle height boost while remaining easy to move in. The set proved a new footwear swap for Spears, who’s typically danced in athletic sneakers or heeled platform sandals in her past videos.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

