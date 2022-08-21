Britney Spears Dances in Edgy Red Cutout Bikini With Sky-High Platform Heels

Britney Spears brought dance class attire to new heights — and literally so, thanks to a sleek set of heels.

In her Instagram Reel video shared yesterday, Spears posed, danced and twirled in a slick red bikini in a dance studio. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s ensemble consisted of a sleeveless top with a plunging neckline. Adding to the bold piece’s striking style were long strings that crossed around her midsection, creating a cutout effect. Spears’ ensemble was complete with matching bottoms that featured side cutouts. Together, the two pieces created a daring head-to-toe ensemble that allowed for greater movement.

Spears’ footwear of choice for he occasion was a set of platform heels. The black glossy leather pair featured thick soles, as well as strappy uppers that continued the cutout theme of her outfit. Towering stiletto heels that totaled 4-5 inches in height completed the pair, which provided a slick foundation for her bold dance attire.

However, this wasn’t the only bold outfit Spears shared online this week. On Saturday, the singer posted a photo on Instagram of the cover art for her new single with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” out Aug. 26. The track is a revamp of John’s 1972 song “Tiny Dancer,” and notably the first song Spears has released since ending her conservatorship in 2021.

For the cover, Spears wears a silver and blue sequined bodysuit mimicking a baseball uniform, with lettering spelling “Elton” — also referencing John’s iconic onstage attire, a custom Bob Mackie beaded LA Dodgers uniform from 1975. Similarly to John, she also poses with a baseball bat; all of the similarities can be seen in a black-and-white photo of John in the background, as well.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

