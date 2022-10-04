Britney Spears Dances to Justin Bieber in Puff-Sleeved Crop Top & Nike Shorts

Britney Spears took a sporty approach to dance this week.

Sharing a throwback video from a Maui vacation on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer twirled and danced in a dance studio wearing a white crop top. The puff-sleeved piece featured a front knot for a bohemian accent. Completing Spears’ outfit was a pair of black Nike short shorts, with the brand’s signature white “Swoosh” symbol. The singer danced to Justin Bieber’s song “Honest,” which she praised in the comments.

“TB to Maui – 2 weeks ago times flies!!!” Spears captioned her video. “Different edit of me with Justin Bieber song … ”Honest” !!! Not sure what the animation is for … either way the song is hot … and different edit of SOS … me doing my thang !!!”

Though Spears opted to go barefoot, her ensemble’s minimalist nature still proved ideal for exercise and physical movement. The same outfit was seen in an earlier post last week from the “Circus” musician , who also danced to the song “S.O.S.”

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

