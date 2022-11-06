Britney Spears Poses in Re-Worn $68 Crop Top and Wedge Boots with Hot Pants at Home

Britney Spears took her bohemian style home — and shared a shopping revelation, to boot.

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a posing video to social media, as seen in her latest Instagram Reel. The clip finds the musician posing in a pair of black hot pants, featuring thigh-length hems and belt loops. The bottoms were paired with a $68 crop top from Free People, featuring a white square-necked bodice with banded lacy sleeves covered in miniature butterfly appliqués. The feminine piece happened to be one of Spears’ newest fashion purchases — and has nearly sold out online.

“The lace is so fine … it was actually extremely expensive … the most I’ve paid for a top in a long time … well because it’s so expensive I took advantage and danced in it too,” Spears captioned her post.

Related Britney Spears Grooves to Nicki Minaj in Hot Pink Bikini and White Wedge Boots Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Red Alexander McQueen Coat for Rugby Match Outing Timberland and Pangaia Create Boots and a Mule Designed With Nature in Mind

When it came to footwear, Spears completed her dance ensemble with a set of knee-high boots. Her white pair appeared to feature pointed toes crafted from leather, featuring a folded-over technique that gave them a square-like shape. The set was finished with wedge heels, creating a seamless appearance and totaling at least 3-4 inches in height for a supportive boost. However, this wasn’t Spears’ first time wearing the shoes — or the same top, for that matter. On Friday, the musician shared a dancing Reel to Instagram, where she wore the same wedged boots and crop top with bright pink bikini bottoms.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

PHOTOS: Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.