Britney Spears Poses in Re-Worn $68 Crop Top and Wedge Boots with Hot Pants at Home

Britney Spears took her bohemian style home — and shared a shopping revelation, to boot.
The Grammy Award-winning singer shared a posing video to social media, as seen in her latest Instagram Reel. The clip finds the musician posing in a pair of black hot pants, featuring thigh-length hems and belt loops. The bottoms were paired with a $68 crop top from Free People, featuring a white square-necked bodice with banded lacy sleeves covered in miniature butterfly appliqués. The feminine piece happened to be one of Spears’ newest fashion purchases — and has nearly sold out online.
“The lace is so fine … it was actually extremely expensive … the most I’ve paid for a top in a long time … well because it’s so expensive I took advantage and danced in it too,” Spears captioned her post.
When it came to footwear, Spears completed her dance ensemble with a set of knee-high boots. Her white pair appeared to feature pointed toes crafted from leather, featuring a folded-over technique that gave them a square-like shape. The set was finished with wedge heels, creating a seamless appearance and totaling at least 3-4 inches in height for a supportive boost. However, this wasn’t Spears’ first time wearing the shoes — or the same top, for that matter. On Friday, the musician shared a dancing Reel to Instagram, where she wore the same wedged boots and crop top with bright pink bikini bottoms.
Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.
PHOTOS: Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.