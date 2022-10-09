×
Britney Spears Proves the Power of Versatile Sandals and Skinny Jeans with Vacation-Ready Crop Tops

By Aaron Royce
Britney Spears proved the power of versatile vacation dressing while in Mexico this weekend.

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared her latest snapshots from vacation on Instagram, wearing two effortless outfits with pieces in common. In the first, she wore a white flounced crop top with delicate floral embroidery, as well as lacy paneling. In the second, she wore a long-sleeved crop top with mixed green, pink and orange hues in a swirling floral print; the piece also included a deep neckline and wraparound bodice tie. Both tops were paired with the same black skinny jeans and brown tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses, cementing the notion that different outfits can be made with the same basic essential pieces in one’s wardrobe.

When it came to footwear, Spears completed each outfit with a set of low-heeled sandals. Her shoes of choice featured a block-heeled silhouette with chunky soles and heels totaling 2-3 inches in height, providing a height boost while remaining practical to walk in. Finishing the set were brown leather toe and ankle straps, providing a neutral base for any ensemble.

Spears is no stranger to a practical shoe choice. In fact, while at the beach with husband Sam Asghari this summer, she wore a pair of brown round-toed flats as a versatile base for a floral minidress.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

PHOTOS: Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.

