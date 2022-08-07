Britney Spears Brings an Edge to Lace Crop Top With Daring Studded Wedges

Britney Spears gave summer style a pop of punk-rock style, as seen in her latest modeling videos.

In a new Reel on Instagram, Spears posed in a set of white micro-length shorts and a bold crop top. The bright yellow piece, Alice + Olivia’s $350 Bleeker top, featured a smocked waistline with upper buttons. Giving the piece a feminine flourish were capped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline trimmed with romantic lace. Designed by Stacey Bendet, Spears’ top created a whimsical statement that continued her love for the silhouette, which she’s donned in puff-sleeved and printed styles from LoveShackFancy, Patbo and Faithfull the Brand — plus affordable labels including Zara, Free People and Shein.

Spears apparently role-played for the video as well, introducing a character from Arkansas she called “Suzie May.”

“Here’s my favorite shirt … it’s yellow!!!,” Spears wrote in the caption. “Yellow tall and bet your bottom dollar y’all are going to have a good day!!! Pie anyone???”

When it came to shoes, the Billboard Music Award-winning musician paired her summer-worthy outfit with a set of Amaranti wedges. Her pair featured towering triangular cork soles that totaled at least 5 inches in height. The style was complete with wide brown leather straps coated in edgy gold studs shaped like triangular spikes. These specific wedges have been a longtime part of Spears’ summer rotation since she first wore them in 2014.

This wasn’t Spears’ first sharp shoe moment on social media, either. Last week, the musician struck a pose on Instagram Reels in a bold red minidress with gleaming chainmail panels, complete with her go-to set of brown suede pumps.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s shoes include a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg boots and Asics sneakers. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

Discover Spears’ boldest style moments over the years in the gallery.