Britney Spears Brings ‘Bridesmaids’ and Botox Midair in Short Shorts and Block-Heeled Sandals

Britney Spears showed off her impression humor, courtesy of comedy film “Bridesmaids,” and reflected on beauty standards while en route to a tropical getaway.

While traveling for vacation, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a pair of white short shorts with extended pockets. The style was paired with a blue and white-striped top with lightly ballooned sleeves and a neck tie, similar to blouses Spears has worn in the past. The star paired her travel-ready look with aviator sunglasses, string bracelets and a sculpted Victorian-esque pendant necklace for a romantic finish, as seen in her latest Instagram Reel.

“I’m not drunk at all. Oh, no. No, I’m completely sober. I’m completely sober,” Spears mimicked a drunk Annie (Kristen Wiig) while doing an impression of the film’s iconic plane scene, clarifying that she was simply acting. “They’re onto us! Let’s get off the plane!”

The singer also took the moment to muse on her desire to get botox, regardless of others’ opinions. “Anyways I’m really debating on getting botox!!! I think I’m getting subtle lines on my forehead but the last time I did it my eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie ‘Just Go With It,'” Spears shared in the caption. “For 3 weeks it wouldn’t come down, it stayed up there!!!”

When it came to shoes, the “Get Naked (I Got A Plan)” singer opted for a pair of platform sandals. The style appeared to include thin ankle straps, thick soles and brown leather uppers. It also featured chunky block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, similar to new pairs released by Veronica Beard, Jeffrey Campbell and Clergerie. In recent weeks, stars like Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger and Rita Ora have also worn Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier platforms in recent weeks. Spears is no stranger to platforms, wearing heeled platforms in everyday ensembles and her viral dance videos.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands like Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

